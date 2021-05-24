London bars and restaurants are shutting themselves down

British businesses are shutting their doors again — but not because of government instructions.

As the Omicron variant sweeps through the United Kingdom, pushing daily coronavirus infections to their highest level on record.

Restaurants and other venues are instead deciding they have no choice but to close early for Christmas due to a flood of canceled reservations and concerns about the health of staffers.

Ferhat Dirik, the co-owner of east London’s Mangal 2 restaurant, said he decided to shut a week earlier than planned because of lost bookings and the “general uncertainty in the air.”

“It’s affecting staff morale, and it’s affecting us projecting any reasonable income that could justify this.”

The closures are a new threat to the economy and a headache for government, nearly two years into the pandemic. They indicate that when cases are high enough, people are still willing to avoid going out, despite widespread pandemic fatigue. While the government has stopped short of restricting social activity, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has advised people not to mix with others unless absolutely necessary.

But unlike during previous Covid waves, state support for businesses has dwindled, leaving the hospitality industry in the lurch over a crucial period. The lobby group UKHospitality estimates that its members make a quarter of their annual profit over Christmas.

“So much rested on this December period for businesses already staggering under a burden of debt incurred from the pandemic and facing rising costs across the board,” Kate Nicholls, the head of UKHospitality, said in a statement. “If operators are unable to trade profitably over the next month, many will simply not survive.”

