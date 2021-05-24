Locals will not be forgotten: Tourism Fiji

The high number of bookings from international visitors during this festive season has resulted in local rates being foregone.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill, says this will allow for the industry to slowly regain business after more than 20 months of closure to the global market.

“Many of the hotels are now booking out so, unfortunately, some of our locals who are ringing the hotels and asking what types of specials will be available over Christmas and New Year. Unfortunately, this is the way business operates, those special waves aren’t going to be available.”

Hill says the industry is thankful for the support from locals during the international border closure.

“Yes, I understand we had two years of amazing rates and we want to very much thank the people of Fiji who have incredibly supported our tourism industry and we won’t forget that.”

Hotel operators across the country have been hosting foreign guests since December 1st with some staying between 30 to 60 days.