Business

Locals still matter say hoteliers

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 28, 2021 5:03 pm
Radisson Blu Resort [Source: Trip Advisor]

Two major resorts in the Western Division say the industry has not turned its back on local guests nor the ‘love our locals campaign’.

A few people took to social media to raise their concerns on the non-availability of rooms at a few resorts for locals when they called to enquire.

Radisson Blu Resort General Manager, Charles Homsy says ever since the Prime Minister made the announcement that Fiji will open its borders, they have been inundated with overseas bookings for the festive season.

Article continues after advertisement

“I can tell you when the announcement was made overnight we came and saw what was happening so we had to bring in five or six reservation staff because we could not cope – we have never seen this, so in a matter of days we were fully booked.”

Homsy says bookings are on a first come first serve basis and also on the availability of the rooms.

“Some periods we are fully booked and it has always been considered as peak seasons so it’s all about supply and demand. It’s not like this is the local market and this is the international market, it’s only about occupancy.”

The Shangri-la Fijian Resort, says they still have their love our locals campaign.

General Manager, Francis Lee says they are even planning an event for next month.

“We still have openings for the festive holidays and we welcome them at any time if they want to book.”

Lee stresses they do not discriminate against any guests making reservations.

A number of other properties were approached to comment but opted out.

