Locals continue training to operate mechanical harvester

The Permanent Secretary for Sugar has clarified that people from India were the only ones operating the mechanical harvesters.

This was stipulated under a memorandum of agreement that was signed by both parties on the use of the harvester in the country.

With crushing season to begin this week, there is a shortage of harvester operators as workers from India are unable to travel due to the restrictions in place.

Yogesh Karan says as per the MOA between the purchaser and the cooperative or the individual farmer the suppliers in India wanted the machines to be only operated by them during the warranty period.

Karan says the condition was put in place because the machines are complex and expensive costing up to $360, 000.

“So they said if there is any accidental damage to the machines because it was not used by a qualified operator then they will not cover the warranty. So there were some issues on that but I am glad that is being worked out and I am hoping that as many as possible our local operators are trained during this period.”

The Sugar Cane Growers Council and the Fiji Sugar Corporation are working together to train the locals so they can operate these mechanical harvesters.