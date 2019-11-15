Local tourism gains popularity

A growing number of hotels and resorts have welcomed back some of their employees as domestic tourism slowly gains popularity.

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association says promoting local tourism at affordable rates is receiving positive feedback.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says local guests used to make up only five percent of the tourism market and expect this to improve as more Fijians take advantage of the reduced rates, especially on weekends.

Lockington says while operators may not be making a lot of revenue, they’ve said it is enough to help workers get back on their feet.

“They’ve said that while this may not be making them much money, it has helped them to bring their employees back, so more people are getting paid, it has helped to reduced their operational cost, so it’s a little bit of a win-win for both sides.”

Lockington says local weekend holidaying is becoming more popular, with the hotels providing reasonably priced rates for rooms and activities.

“The feedback has been that they’ve both enjoyed some of the nice weather in the western properties especially, access to the swimming pool has been really, really wonderfully received and the keys specifically are families have enjoyed the time”.

Lockington says there are over 12,000 rooms available in Fiji’s accommodation inventory.

She says 15 to 20-percent of them have been made available for local tourism.