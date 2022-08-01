Local product recognition is vital: Koya

Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya

Over 700 businesses and about 6,000 goods have been registered under the Fijian-made trademark.

Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya says the creation of a national brand increases recognition when products are marketed in both home and foreign markets.

He says that many people would concur seeing local products abroad or even on TV gives Fijians a sense of patriotism.

Article continues after advertisement

“With the emblem embedded onto your product, it represents your hard work and effort in achieving economic empowerment”

Koya says that with dedication and collaboration, Fiji has the capacity to manufacture products of the highest caliber and elevate the Fijian-Made brand and everything it stands for.