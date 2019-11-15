Local jobs are safe assures Westpac Fiji

Westpac Fiji has confirmed there will be no job losses as a result of the bank being bought out by Kina Securities based in Papua New Guinea.

Responding to questions from FBC News, the bank says its new owners have committed to jobs for all local employees.

It will also maintain the current Westpac network as it currently stands with no reduction in branches, ATMs or other services.

Westpac Group today announced the sale of its Pacific businesses – Westpac Fiji and Westpac’s 89.91% stake in Westpac Bank PNG Limited – to Kina Securities Limited for up to 420 million Fijian dollars.

Managing Director for Westpac Pacific and Specialist Finance, Michael Correa, says the sale follows a strategic decision to focus on the consumer, business and institutional banking in Australia and New Zealand.

Westpac Fiji says it was important to choose the right purchaser who would provide economic growth in the region and opportunities for customers and employees.

Correa says they are pleased that the Pacific business is being acquired by Kina Bank, and is confident of their commitment to service.

He has also assured that customers will enjoy a smooth transition – particularly as local staff will also transition to Kina Bank as part of the sale terms.

Kina Bank Chief Executive Greg Pawson says they are excited about the opportunity and creating a stronger and more effective banking competitor for Fiji and PNG.

Completion of the transaction is subject to local regulatory approvals and Kina Bank shareholder approval. These are expected to occur in the latter part of 2021.