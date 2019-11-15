Local investors show confidence in the market

Incentives in the 2020/21 national budget have encouraged investors to move forward with projects despite the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Ashabhai and Co Limited Director Harish Patel believes COVID-19 is an opportune time for investors to get their projects off the ground.

“COVID-19 has taught us a lot of things and I believe you have to just move on. Hopefully, by God’s grace, there will be some sort of solution to this pandemic.”

BSP Life Chief Investment Officer Pramesh Sharma says moving ahead with the development projects now will reduce their cost due to the availability of labour.

Sharma says BSP Life is also looking at extending the footprints of Oceania Hospital in the Western Division.

“We chose to ensure that we continue to take advantage of the opportunities that exist around us. Simply at the end of the day, we explored the opportunities as there is more workforce available.”

The Town and Country Planning Department has this month approved forty-eight million dollars’ worth of development projects.