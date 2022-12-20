Local gaming experience launched

Fiji's first local gaming experience was launched today.

Fiji’s first local gaming experience was launched today.

The Bee Digital launched the initiative in collaboration with Damodar Cinemas, which is tailored to Fiji.

According to Chief Executive Rizvi Amith, this will help bridge the gap in online gaming, particularly for Fijians who participate in online gaming but are not paid.u

Article continues after advertisement

“There are two types of challenges where people can take part. One is the location-based challenge where people who need to take part need to come closer to the location and start playing there on the location and will be rewarded instantly, that is one type of challenge, we also have a talent-based challenge, where it will go one for about a week where users need to log in any time of the day when they are free and play the game and they could remain on the leaderboard as a top three or top five and then when the time duration is up, we will reward them with cash, or movie vouchers or any times of rewards.”

Amith claims they have five online games so far, and those interested in participating can pay $2 via MPaisa, with monetary prizes and other awards up for grabs.

Some of the local online games include 3FR and Vatuwaqa Cemetery.