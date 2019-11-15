Local exporters overcome challenges

Investment Fiji says it is satisfied with the performance of some local exporters amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Craig Strong says many businesses have defied the odds and have continued to produce an excellent outcome to support the economy.

Strong also says in recent weeks, they have been in communication with local companies to help them grow and ultimately trade in the global market.

Article continues after advertisement

“The opportunity for us is looking at businesses who potentially have a high focus in domestic trade and whether or not there is a way by getting them capable to export and matching them with what’s worth customers overseas.”

Strong also highlighted they are in discussion with businesses which are breaking down and trying to find means to support them.