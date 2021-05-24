Home

Business

Local cruise industry expected to grow

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 6:00 am
Captain Cook Cruises Fiji

The local cruise industry is expected to grow as Fiji enters its peak period from April.

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji is optimistic as New Zealanders have started to arrive, and they have recorded a surge in bookings.

Operations Manager, Alivereti Koroilavesau says they had to adjust their itinerary to maintain the highlights of their destinations.

Article continues after advertisement

“Interestingly, the research on what a post-COVID traveler wants in a journey matches very much of what we do and what we have to offer. They are looking at experimental trips for authentic experiences and active holidays”.

Koroilavesau says the company’s focus on sustainability is an added advantage for tourists, making every journey a memorable one.

He adds that they will keep assessing the growing tension between Russia and Ukraine and how it will impact Fiji and the tourism sector.

