Local business hopes more will help Australia fight bushfires

Whenever a neighbor is in trouble, people should do whatever they can to help them.

This is the sentiment that Weta Coffee Fiji Director Darran Bentley Fisher shares is the reason for their initiative to raise money to contribute to firefighting efforts in Australia.

Fisher says they will donate all its coffee proceeds for today towards assisting our Pacific neighbor, Australia fight bushfires.

“Its a tiny drop in the ocean but hopefully our customers and our employees will appreciate that they are also giving towards this worthy cause. We hope that our tiny little efforts gives other businesses and people in general outside of the box thinking to do whatever they can do. So if it sparks something that would be fantastic.”

The Australian bushfires have been scorching hectares of land across New South Wales since September.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that the devastating bushfires might go on for months.