Local artist ventured to other business opportunities

Venturing into different work fields is important because if one door closes, you can open another to continue making a living.

This was the mantra used by renowned Fijian musician Seru Serevi, who says despite the effects of COVID-19 on the music industry he is still able to support his family.

Serevi ventured into poultry and tilapia fish farming for ten years.

Article continues after advertisement

The 68-year-old Nakorovou, Rewa native first committed to his talent that was recognized way back in his high school days.

“Even when I was a civil servant I was doing 6 nights a week taking gigs at the dance hall, Travel Lodge which is now Holiday Inn and the music got the bad of me and I left the civil servant and became a full-time musician”.

Being a Board member of the Fiji Performing Rights Association, Serevi usually motivates his fellow artists to venture into other opportunities rather than clinging on to their talents.

“Now with all the restaurants, nightclubs closed, we’re one of the worst affected. One of the first and my advice especially to other musicians is the importance of diversifying instead of putting your eggs in one basket and relying on your music alone”.

The father of four says his farming business injects over $200 weekly to their family’s livelihood.

Serevi now has plans to expand his farming business, as he says the future of the music industry still looks uncertain, due to the impacts of COVID-19.