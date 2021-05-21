Loan deductions deferred for cane farmers

Cane farmers with loans at the Sugarcane Growers Fund will have their deductions for performing accounts deferred for the fourth cane payment.

Sugar Cane Growers Fund says this is to assist the farmers during these difficult times.

Fund CEO Raj Sharma says this decision was made after consultations with the Permanent Secretary for Sugar Industry, Yogesh Karan, the Sugar Cane Growers Council and other stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma says this non deduction would help the growers with their basic needs and also prepare them for the start of harvesting.

He also highlighted that the Fund has made this decision considering that the payment is $10.31.

Sharma says those growers who have loan arrears will be considered on cases by case basis adding that that it is important that growers plant cane and produce good tonnage to avoid accounts being in arrears.

He also stressed that some growers are receiving considerable amount and can continue payments.

The Fund’s CEO also advised that some of the growers have come forward to deduct the repayment, but it has been late for them and in that case they can pay back at their nearest district office.

He says that this loan repayment deferment however will be deducted through the Delivery and October payments, so growers need to manage this properly.

Sharma says they are always there to help the growers but at the same time they must ensure that prudent measures must be taken to manage these loans.