Business

Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 4:20 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the Fiji Meat Industry Board (FMIB), taking away at least 70 percent of livestock supply from farmers.

Chief Executive, Vimal Chand, says the supply of livestock dropped during the first few weeks of stringent restrictions from late April to May this year, as most farmers reside in Vanua Levu and the Western Division.

Chand says they seeing a steady increase in livestock supply when compared to a huge dip over the past few weeks – thanks to the easing of certain restrictions.

“There is a problem for cattle farmers getting the cattle from as far as Vanua Levu and the Western Division to the abattoir.”

The pig industry is no exception as the Vuda Pork shop which was once a renowned supplier to hotels continues to capitalize on the local market.

Chief Executive, Simon Cole says they’re making do with whatever resources they have.

“And then all of a sudden, the lockdown has obviously impacted our sales particularly here in Vuda where half of our customer are stuck in Nadi for three weeks and we are pleased they are out now and we try to welcome them back with good prices. In Suva, the market stays reasonable.”

Cole is thankful that they continue to operate fully with various assistance and suitable policies rendered by the government to ensure businesses are not affected in the midst of the pandemic.

The FMIB is working closely with relevant authorities to boost meat supply and production for local as well as international markets.

