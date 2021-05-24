Home

Live broadcasts promote Fiji to Australian visitors

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 3:00 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Almost a million Aussies tuned in this week to watch live weather broadcasts from various stunning locations around Fiji on Channel seven’s popular Australian breakfast show, Sunrise.

The show recently won the rating war for another year as the most-watched breakfast show.

Tourism Fiji brought the breakfast show’s weather team, with presenter Sam Mac to Fiji to push the message that “Fiji’s Open for Happiness”.

Article continues after advertisement

This was a key re-opening marketing and PR activity for the Australian market targeting families, couples, and luxury.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says the crew has been in Fiji for four days capturing our incredible destination to broadcast back to Australians and show them that Fiji is open.

The team visited several resort properties while in Fiji including the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa, Castaway Island Fiji in the Mamanucas, Kokomo Private Island Fiji and most recently a day cruise to Tivua Island Fiji with Captain Cook Cruises.

The team met local legends such as singer Kuki and highlighted Fiji’s preparedness through its Care Fiji Commitment Program.

The network’s week-long coverage culminated with Fiji’s first flight from Sydney, Australia touching down at Nadi International Airport on December 1st filled with Aussies ready to experience what we have to offer.

 

