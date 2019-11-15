Listings of property at all time low

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy has pushed the real estate sector to an all-time low.

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board says this is resulting in low sales and reduced prices by property owners eager to sell.

REALB Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says there may be more of a slowdown post-COVID-19.

“In the next month or so there will be a big impact on the activities of the real estate agents in terms of the income that they will derive from the real estate dealings.”

The Board says with uncertainty in the market due to the deadly virus Fijians are hesitant to buy because no one knows when the economy will recover.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says they have already started seeing a reduction in the property prices, but it’s not all doom and gloom.

“Of course there are people who have the money so they will grab this opportunity. COVID-19 is a mixed bag of feelings. One is there are opportunities for people. People who have money can invest in the properties as the prices will come down.”

According to the REALB, April saw the lowest number of property listings by real estate agents.