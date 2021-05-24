Liquor licensing extension commended

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has welcomed the amendment to the Liquor Act 2006.

The amendment sees the extension of liquor licenses to five years.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says they lobbied the government on the issue, and the amendment provides pragmatic support to tourism stakeholders who have reopened.

She adds many smaller hotels had no prior recourse to get a liquor license upon reopening if they had not renewed it whilst closed.



Fantasha Lockington

Lockington also says smaller tourism stakeholders, which make up the larger chunk of the sector, struggle to comply with many, often outdated business compliance requirements.

The Association stresses that anything that positively impacts critical cashflows, productivity and efficiency, allows operators to fully focus on core business.

Lockington confirms they will continue to identify and support changes that will improve the Ease of Doing Business, and promote a more compliant business environment.