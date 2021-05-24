Liquor license Bill passed in parliament

Good news for hotels, bars, taverns, and businesses that sell liquor as they can now be issued licenses for up to five years.

Under the Liquor Act 2006, the maximum term of a license is three years, however, with the passing of the Liquor Amendment Bill 2022, the license term is now five years.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the act will also exempt a person from paying prescribed fees when the person did not operate as outlined in their license due to difficulties faced as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The passing of the Bill did not come without arguments by the opposition.

Opposition MP, Viliame Gavoka claims this extension of liquor licenses would wreak havoc in communities.

“With the proliferation of liquor outlets and running for five years, we will be creating neighbourhoods that are not safe for our people. We are very concerned from this side that we need to keep Fiji safe.”

NFP MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua echoed similar sentiments adding that liquor outlets need to be more responsible.

“There have been many instances when liquor outlets have irresponsibly sold liquor and intoxicated people have then become a problem for the community creating noise and threatening and harassing others, especially women and girls. This extension of licenses might be fine for big hotels but it does not work for everyone.”

The Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stressed that the opposition has missed the point of how the bill assists Fijian businesses adding that the bill does not change the processes of obtaining a license.

“When a license is given, even if it is for five years Honorable Rasova. For a hotel for five years, there is nothing stopping the licensing authority from doing random checks, there is nothing stopping the authority from getting complaints. We have had complaints, hotels they were given licenses acting like brothels, they were closed down.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has clarified that this bill is not a carte blanch that allows Fijians to drink alcohol day and night but predominantly to support hotels and businesses that facilitate the sale of alcohol and their employees.

