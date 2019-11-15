Liquidity might rise to $1b: RBF Governor

The Reserve Bank Governor says the Level of the foreign reserve is linked with the level of liquidity in the system.

Ariff Ali says Liquidity is currently hovering around $7.2 million.

He adds in the next couple of weeks liquidity might rise to $1 billion therefore there should be no upward pressure on the interest rates.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would think that banks should start reducing their lending rates as well. Given that banks will have a large number of funds to lend out, a billion dollars, on one hand, they take deposits they can’t be keeping it in reserve bank because we don’t give interest. Sooner or later they will lend so hopefully we will see some pickup in the commercial banking rates to support the economy given some of the incentives announced in the budget.”

The Governor also revealed that Inflationary pressures remain contained and the inflation rate has been negative since October last year as prices of food, yaqona and fuel have fallen over the year.