Limited online shopping services resume

The Suva Retailers Association is resuming limited services via online and digital platforms.

SRA President, Jitesh Patel, says members can begin to intensify their operations online while ensuring that all necessary protocols are met especially for the delivery of products.

He says this is an effort to stimulate economic activity by the Government.

Patel adds the operation will provide an opportunity to increase and explore online sales and shopping experiences for customers.

Customers are encouraged to visit their favourite stores online via Facebook, Instagram or websites to shop.

They can still call the stores to find out more about the range of products available and make other payment arrangements such as MPAiSA.

All members are reminded to adhere to all necessary COVID-safe protocols enforced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Service and the Fiji Police Force such as wearing of masks, use of the careFIJI App, maintain social distancing and restricting any and all unnecessary movements.