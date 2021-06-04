Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Delta variant continues to affect Fiji and others|New testing machines boost capacity|Lami Nausori residents receive ration|Disregard of safety measures concerning|11 arrested for breach|Limited online shopping services resume|Health Ministry aware of death claims on social media|Massive 94 more infections announced, majority in the Central Division|New positive cases entered into home isolation|Test positivity average stands at 1.9 percent|NZ PM reaffirms assistance support|One month since last zero day, as WHO urges vaccination|Two patients test positive at Valelevu Health Centre|Parliament precincts closed yet again|Tuition fee relief for USP students|Muanikoso residents stage protest|FRA outlines major road works|Delta variant continues to be highly transmissible|Alcohol consumption tops COVID-19 breach|Businesses reel from losses due to COVID-19 restrictions|WEBC prioritizes business sustainability|New online learning hub for easier access to lessons|Backlog affects postal services|64 cases of COVID-19 recorded with links to existing clusters|Another COVID patient at CWM dies from unrelated condition|
Full Coverage

Business

Limited online shopping services resume

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 9, 2021 12:00 pm

The Suva Retailers Association is resuming limited services via online and digital platforms.

SRA President, Jitesh Patel, says members can begin to intensify their operations online while ensuring that all necessary protocols are met especially for the delivery of products.

He says this is an effort to stimulate economic activity by the Government.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel adds the operation will provide an opportunity to increase and explore online sales and shopping experiences for customers.

Customers are encouraged to visit their favourite stores online via Facebook, Instagram or websites to shop.

They can still call the stores to find out more about the range of products available and make other payment arrangements such as MPAiSA.

All members are reminded to adhere to all necessary COVID-safe protocols enforced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Service and the Fiji Police Force such as wearing of masks, use of the careFIJI App, maintain social distancing and restricting any and all unnecessary movements.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.