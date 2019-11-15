Limited activities on the sale of properties: DR Hassan

The Real Estate sector continues to feel the impacts of the pandemic as there is a gradual decrease in the number of properties being sold.

Real Estate Agents Licensing Board had recorded 123 sales in February however in April only 80 properties were sold.

REALB Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says there are limited activities on the sale of properties.

“Since the COVID-19 everything has been on standstill, nothing has been moving so the people who were investing in the higher end properties they are not doing that.”

Dr Hassan says in 2018- 143 properties were sold for April however this year only 80 properties were bought.