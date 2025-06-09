LICI marks 69 years of service in Fiji

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) today marked its 69th anniversary in Fiji.

Since its establishment in 1956, LICI has grown to become one of the country’s leading life insurers and a major player in Fiji’s financial sector.

Speaking at the event, General Manager Pradeep Shenoy said it was a proud moment for the organisation.

“It is a matter of great pride and happiness to have served Fiji for 69 years. Despite many challenges, we have remained the market leader in terms of policies issued.”

LICI has served close to 62,000 customers and processes around 7,000 to 8,000 claims annually.

The company’s partnerships with the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the Government, and the Ministry of Finance have helped provide quality services to its customers.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, LICI donated adult diapers, bedsheets, and groceries to community organisations including Father Law Home in Lami, the Fiji Society for the Blind in Vatuwaqa, and the MCH Clinic in Valelevu.

LICI renews its commitment to continue supporting Fijians, adapting to changing needs, and providing security and peace of mind through life insurance.

