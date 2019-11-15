LICI declares highest ever bonus to policy holders

Life Insurance Corporation of India will pay out an all-time high bonus of $12.42 million amongst its Fijian policyholders.

This is 3.30 % higher than the previous year’s Bonus payout.

The Corporation says they are happy to meet the expectations of the policyholders even in such critical circumstances.

It’s a challenge to deliver what is promised and LICI was able to perform creditably well even in the midst of adverse economic conditions.

LICI paid over $68 million as claim payments to its policyholders last year.

This includes Maturity Payments, Survival Benefit (in Money Back) and Extended Disability Benefit.

LICI has also paid nearly four million dollars as Death Claim Payments to the families of the breadwinners.