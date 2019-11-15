Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

LICI declares highest ever bonus to policy holders

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 15, 2020 12:18 pm
Life Insurance Corporation of India will pay out an all-time high bonus of $12.42 million amongst its Fijian policyholders. [File Photo]

Life Insurance Corporation of India will pay out an all-time high bonus of $12.42 million amongst its Fijian policyholders.

This is 3.30 % higher than the previous year’s Bonus payout.

The Corporation says they are happy to meet the expectations of the policyholders even in such critical circumstances.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s a challenge to deliver what is promised and LICI was able to perform creditably well even in the midst of adverse economic conditions.

LICI paid over $68 million as claim payments to its policyholders last year.

This includes Maturity Payments, Survival Benefit (in Money Back) and Extended Disability Benefit.

LICI has also paid nearly four million dollars as Death Claim Payments to the families of the breadwinners.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.