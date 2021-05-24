Home

Less administrative requirements for hotels

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 15, 2022 6:55 am
[Source: File Photo]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has welcomed the government’s move to remove the curfew and further ease certain COVID restrictions.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says these developments mean that administrative requirements for the industry are made easier.

Lockington adds that the easing of these restrictions will make it easier for hotels and resorts during our peak season.

“You don’t have to constantly review your rosters to make sure that you have people moving through the system 24/7 type of operation. We’ve also welcomed the removal of the Vax check tool and the scanning requirements at the door. This just simply makes things a little bit more fluid for people moving through.”

The FHTA CEO adds that the approval of Rapid Antigen Testing will further ease means of travel for tourists planning to visit our shores.

She adds this will eventually lead to more people choosing Fiji as a holiday destination due to services made easier.

