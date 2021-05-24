Legal action begins over quarantine hotel rules

A law firm representing travellers is taking the government to court over the UK’s quarantine hotel policy.

Passengers must spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel on returning from red list countries, even if fully vaccinated and testing negative for COVID.

London-based firm PGMBM said it had called for a judicial review into the policy, but the government had refused.

The cost of staying in a quarantine hotel is now £2,285.

More than 60 locations including Turkey, Mexico, Kenya and many countries in Africa and Latin America are currently on the red list.

The other European countries with mandatory quarantine involving hotel detentions – Ireland and Norway – have amended their schemes so fully vaccinated travellers are exempt from needing to quarantine.

If PGMBM’s claim was successful, not only would double-vaccinated travellers no longer have to quarantine at the hotels, but the government could also be forced to refund the fees of all those who were vaccinated and still had to stay there.

It is estimated more than 100,000 people have been forced to quarantine in hotels since the policy came into force in February this year.