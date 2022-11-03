Leaf Capital invests in electric vehicles

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Leaf Capital Pte Fiji is taking the lead in establishing Fiji’s first-ever National Electric Vehicle (EV) transport ecosystem.

Owner and director, Alex Reddaway says he has invested half a million dollars in the set-up of supercharging stations from Suva to Nadi, as well as the import of electric vehicles or EVs.

He says while setting up the supercharging stations, he is planning to combine solar charging EVs to have a carbon-negative transport ecosystem, which will generate surplus electricity.

Reddaway adds the company has launched a charging network with an app that allows the user to locate stations anywhere in Fiji, the type of charger needed and the option of reserving it.

Charging station network sites have been set up in Kundan Singh and Mana Coffee, while construction is being done at Maui Bay, RB Patel Jet Point and South Pacific Coffee, which will be completed next month.

The Fijian Government is promoting the use of green technologies, through the expansion of incentives to support the procurement of EVs and the setting up of charging stations around the country.