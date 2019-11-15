Lawyers start Gaming Centre business

It’s all about taking risks for young lawyers Baadal Sharma and Shafika Ahmed.

Today they opened a gaming centre in Suva which includes the country’s first indoor lazer tag arena.

Baadal Sharma says despite challenges setting up equipment and resources, it took only three months to build this business.

“One of the issues was getting the lazer tag guns in but we managed to overcome that and we tried a number of times in a number of ways and then we got the lazer guns”

Co-owner Shafika Ahmed says they’ve had to think out-of-the-box and do something to attract customers in these times.

“I just want to say there will be a lot of obstacles in life but always stay positive, always stay positive and have a positive mind”

The gaming centre features new PS5 gaming consoles, a play station VR set with a gaming chair along with a lazer tag room.