Laws should apply to FRCS the same way they do to taxpayers

The Private Sector wants tax laws to apply to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service in the same way it does to taxpayers.

Businesses raised concerns with the tax collecting body on a number of issues.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Territory Senior Partner, Nitin Gandhi, says the huge delay in FRCS paying out VAT Refunds needs to be looked into.

Gandhi says when taxpayers make late payments they incur penalties and the same needs to apply to FRCS.

“It can take months before FRCS releases VAT refunds even thought the VAT Act provides for certain timelines. FRCS should prioritize VAT refunds and if VAT refunds cannot be made in a timely manner then interest should be paid by FRCS to taxpayers. This is already provided for in the Act but not paid.”

FRCS CEO, Mark Dixon says this is a very fair and accurate assessment around the VAT refund.

Dixon says FRCS has put a real focus on the VAT refunds and they are paying more VAT refunds back now than ever done.

He confirms that a total of $151 million has been released in VAT refunds in the last seven months.