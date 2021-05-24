Lawai women diversify pottery business

Artisans of traditional pottery in Lawai village, Nadroga believe the pandemic presented an opportunity to re-strategize their business approach.

Over 20 women in the village have diversified their pottery-making infrastructure over the past few months to ensure the tradition is maintained and to attract more tourists.

Artisan, Eleni Mahekwa says Lawai is among the few villagers in Nadroga, which has a unique and well-developed pottery history and the culture has been preserved and passed down over the years.

“These artifacts are normally used by our elders during traditional ceremonies. We continued the practice and expand it as an income-generating source as well for us.”

Mahekwa adds the process to prepare pottery is called wedging, a technique of mixing and rolling clay to make it consistent and air bubble free.

She says demonstrating a genuine experience of pottery making using special clay soil, fine sand, and water is an art.

The clay will then be designed or created in pieces, dried in the sun for at least one day before they are bisque fired to produce this authentic outlook.

“Hard work and dedication are needed to do this work. But it is something we are passionate about.”

In a bid to continue this rich cultural practice, young girls in the village are also given a chance to partake during the process.

Fiji’s pottery is unique and has attracted visitors – particularly after the re-opening of our international borders.