Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
13 more test positive with 12 in new Navy cluster|$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|USP says five students waiting for results|Government guarantee if approved will benefit Fijians|Bondwell ordered to close stores|Arrests made for breaching isolation protocol|Lautoka market vendors hoping for stall fees to be waived|Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka, housed by relative|Market vendors provided PPE|Bula Kids to strengthen home learning|USP residential halls on shut down|Charitable organization assists disadvantaged families in Navua|Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results|11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household|Australia provides over $31 million worth of PPE|Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures|Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions|Ministry warns against misleading information|Government can’t dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum|10 more test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|
Full Coverage

Business

Lautoka market vendors hoping for stall fees to be waived

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 26, 2021 2:02 pm
The Lautoka market

Sales at the Lautoka market continue to plummet with vendors saying that many Fijians don’t have money to spend.

Vendor, Vasemaca Ranadi says in some cases produce are not sold and are left for a while which at times are even thrown away because they start to rot.

“For my mandarin, it takes me two days to sell and the eggplant I started selling them from Monday but now it’s Wednesday and the eggplant is still lying on top of my stall.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ranadi says they are really struggling and are even lucky to earn $30 in a week.

Another vendor, Makereta Volakawabula, says with many already finding it hard, they are hoping that their stall fees are waived.

Currently a permanent vendor is paying $30 a table weekly.

This is also according to the size of the table.

“Yes it’s a lot we have to struggle whatever we are selling now, sometimes we just earn $5 a day.”

She also hopes that the curfew is moved back to 11pm which will allow them more time to sell their produce in a day.

The other issue many vendors are facing is having to fork out extra to buy produce directly from the suppliers at the borders.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.