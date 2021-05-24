Home

Business

Lautoka market vendors hoping for a better year

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 2, 2022 3:45 am
The Lautoka market

A few vendors at the Lautoka Market who are still struggling to sell their produce are hopeful the year ahead will bring positive changes.

Pralat Prasad says they have noticed a change however, it hasn’t been that significant.

Prasad who has been selling at the market for 35 years says this is the only way he earns for his family and is positive the situation will improve.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to put something on the table so that we can sell and get something too, like our bread and butter.”

Another vendor, Sangeeta Nair says people’s buying behaviour has changed post-pandemic.

Nair says prior to the pandemic, the market was always buzzing with people who would spend a lot of money on fruits and vegetables.

She says the recent flooding has also affected them as the price of some vegetables has been increased by the farmers and wholesalers.

