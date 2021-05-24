Lautoka farmers reminded about COVID protocols

Cane farmers in Lautoka are taking extra precautions to ensure they do not contract COVID-19 as daily infections continue to rise in Viti Levu.

The Lautoka Sugar Mill began crushing earlier this week and growers are on high alert as cases are recorded in the Sugar City again.

Cane farmer, Vinod Kumar says they have to be vigilant while out in public.

“Because we have to get out every morning to see the harvester and get the quota and things like that so we have to wear out masks because we are thinking of our own family.”

Kumar who is also the ‘Sardar’ of their gang says he hardly visits the farms these days and only calls for updates.

Another cane farmer, Sheik Rashim says they are monitoring the farmers to ensure no one drinks grog.

He adds the message is clear for all and that is to abide by the COVID protocols.