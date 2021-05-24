Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Bleak outlook for Fiji’s economy due to COVID-19 rampage|Suva businesses enter negotiations with employees|Family resorts to backyard gardening|Lautoka farmers reminded about COVID protocols|Four new mist-blower to boost SCC decontamination effort|Food drive to assist 45 families|Youth arrested for not wearing masks|Staff at Nanuya Island Resort fully vaccinated|City Council shifts to online payment|431 COVID-19 cases with three deaths|Seven-day average increases to 285 cases|COVID-19 vaccination is vital: Dr Devi|Over eight percent population fully vaccinated|Bank forecasts further economic contraction|Services suspended at Suva Immigration Office|Police to question birthday party attendees|Don’t wait for health teams: Doctor Tudravu|Ministry explores potential of vaccinating pregnant women|Police officer among those arrested for breaches|Protocols to allow re-opening of retail sector|Island Pharmacy in Ba decontaminated|Two businesses in Ba closed due to suspected COVID-19 cases |Villages along the Coral Coast on high alert|Volunteer First Responders continue to support frontliners|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|
Full Coverage

Business

Lautoka farmers reminded about COVID protocols

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 2, 2021 4:04 pm

Cane farmers in Lautoka are taking extra precautions to ensure they do not contract COVID-19 as daily infections continue to rise in Viti Levu.

The Lautoka Sugar Mill began crushing earlier this week and growers are on high alert as cases are recorded in the Sugar City again.

Cane farmer, Vinod Kumar says they have to be vigilant while out in public.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because we have to get out every morning to see the harvester and get the quota and things like that so we have to wear out masks because we are thinking of our own family.”

Kumar who is also the ‘Sardar’ of their gang says he hardly visits the farms these days and only calls for updates.

Another cane farmer, Sheik Rashim says they are monitoring the farmers to ensure no one drinks grog.

He adds the message is clear for all and that is to abide by the COVID protocols.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.