Lautoka businesses record slow sales

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 5, 2022 4:09 pm
Some businesses in Lautoka recorded a pick-up in sales during the festive season, but say it was not like previous years.

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened consumer spending, which was slowly improving following the ease of restrictions.

Deoji Director, Sanesh Deoji says people are now wary of their spending.

“People are now more cautious in terms of spending. The spending power has decreased, as they don’t know what’s going to happen. People are bit skeptical in terms of what they have to buy and what they want to buy. So the school bags and the school shoes – all these have become second priority compared to groceries which is first priority.”

Simply Styles Lautoka Managing Director, Sonia Goundar who specializes in tailoring businesses says the third wave of the pandemic has affected sales.

However, she says they’ve seen a slight improvement as schools have re-opened.

“Since some of the grades have started school, we are bit busy sewing sulu-jaba, dress and sulu etc.”

The business industry remains optimistic that with strict COVID-safe measures, the third wave of the pandemic will be contained and there will be no major impact on businesses.

