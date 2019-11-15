Largest service station opens in Nadi

The largest service station in the country opened its doors in Nawaicoba Nadi today.

Grace Road Managing Director Daniel Kim says with an investment of $5m, the Grace Road Mobil Service Station decided to have a soft opening, showcasing its unique setup offering a wide range of services to Fijians.

Kim says the new service station will provide jobs for about 40 people, vital during these hard times.

Article continues after advertisement

“We, Grace Road is always passionate about building in the rural area not in the urban area as you know our first service station was in Navua and second is in Nawaicoba about 20 minutes from the Nadi area and land is quite affordable.”

He says construction started eight months ago and they are happy with how things have progressed.

Kim says the investment also shows Grace Road’s confidence in the economy especially with COVID-19.

The company is now looking at building a similar service station in Malaqereqere Sigatoka in the next few months.