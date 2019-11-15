Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Largest service station opens in Nadi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 25, 2020 4:30 pm

The largest service station in the country opened its doors in Nawaicoba Nadi today.

Grace Road Managing Director Daniel Kim says with an investment of $5m, the Grace Road Mobil Service Station decided to have a soft opening, showcasing its unique setup offering a wide range of services to Fijians.

Kim says the new service station will provide jobs for about 40 people, vital during these hard times.

Article continues after advertisement

“We, Grace Road is always passionate about building in the rural area not in the urban area as you know our first service station was in Navua and second is in Nawaicoba about 20 minutes from the Nadi area and land is quite affordable.”

He says construction started eight months ago and they are happy with how things have progressed.

Kim says the investment also shows Grace Road’s confidence in the economy especially with COVID-19.

The company is now looking at building a similar service station in Malaqereqere Sigatoka in the next few months.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.