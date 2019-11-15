Laqere market to open Wednesday next week

The $7.2 million Laqere market in Nasinu will open on the 13th of this month.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the initial plan was to open the market just after Easter however it was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kumar says the new market will provide a safe environment for both consumers and vendors.

She adds the stalls have also been allocated.

“We did not restrict by simply saying that vendors only from a particular area can come. The first priority was to give stalls to those vendors who were selling from the roadside. So we managed to allocate stalls to those vendors”.

Apart from vegetable stalls, the facility includes a fish market, cafes, restaurants, 6 kiosks and a butcher shop.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony.
























