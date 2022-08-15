Landowners are critical players for Fiji Pine

[File Photo]

The Fiji Pine Limited says landowners continue to play a critical role in the company’s viability.

Chief Executive Vimlesh Kumar says that more than 800 landowners are currently being employed by Fiji Pine in specific areas across their six stations.

Kumar says the relationship they have with the landowners over the past years has been extraordinary.

“There’s about 850-900 people, mostly landowners, who are involved in pine planting operations out in all six forest stations that we have. Not only that, we have people engaged in forest protection, like people manning fire watch towers, cowboys, gatekeepers, people doing releasing work and forest management work.”

Kumar says that landowners are also looking after the nurseries they have.

A lease bonus payout is also expected to be given later this month.