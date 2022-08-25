Landlord and tenancy issues are still a concern

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji continues to receive complaints in regards to landlord and tenancy issues.

In the last financial year, this issue topped the list as the Council received over 10% of complaints.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says tenants across Fiji continued to face issues such as landlords refusing to refund the bond, illegal disconnection of utilities, illegal eviction notices, increasing rent despite the rent freeze in place, not issuing tenancy agreements, and even failing to issue receipts for rent paid.

Shandil says with many individuals affected by the international economic downturn, many tenants continue to face issues such as illegal evictions, failure to refund bonds by landlords, disconnection of utilities, and non-issuance of tenancy agreements and receipt.

While the Council was able to assist most tenants with such issues, the Council is urging landlords to be mindful of the rights of tenants and not add to their burden.