Lales Group continue to invest in Nadi

The continuous investment by Lales Millennium Group of Company has been praised by the Nadi Town Council.

Group Chair Usman Lale says despite the current economic situation, they have $50,000 to startup their “Meals On Wheels” investment.

He says the investment has also generated new jobs during a time when many Fijians are unemployed.

Article continues after advertisement

Lale says the company is hoping that investments such as these will be beneficial to Nadi Town.

According to Lale, they are planning to start another meal on Wheels in Lautoka as they want to further invest in the economy.

He adds more projects have also been planned by the company in the coming months.