Lala’s Store remains viable after 68 years

The business landscape in the capital city has changed over the past five decades, but retailers with a competitive edge are still thriving.

One such business a men’s wear specialist Lala’s Store which began operation in 1952 in Waimanu Road, Suva.

Director Ramesh Lala says they’ve come a long way in the past 68 years.

The business was started by Lala’s grandfather and three generations later, he has continued the legacy.

“Well in those days the business was slow, it was quite a struggle in those days, but there were a lot of other overseas importers and companies that were here but we managed to have our foot on the business.”

Lala joined the family business in 1969 and says the Capital City has developed a lot over the years.

“Lot of things have changed over the years, new people came in, new ideas came in, a lot of new enterprises came in, and a lot of new buildings came in. Suva has really grown in the last 50 years.”

The company now has its own garment factory and Lala says the secret to success is remaining loyal to customers and ensuring quality is maintained.

Lala was at the age of twenty-four when Fiji gained Independence and recalls what running a business was before Independence.

“No, there was never a restriction. Of course, we had this Saturday or Wednesday half-day closing of the business. Some people used to close on Wednesday, some people on Saturday, and after that, they all decided they should close on Saturday. There were no restrictions, we had a very open hand to do business.”

The store has been at the same location since 1952, and they have customers coming in from around Fiji to buy their clothes.