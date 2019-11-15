Laid off workers venture into market business

Venturing into the market business can be a challenging start but it’s the only option for many who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

FBC News visited the Suva Market today and spoke with Fijians who have been laid off and are facing a daily struggle to make ends meet by selling fresh produce.

59-year-old Alowesi Nakarawa, was a port worker pre COVID-19, but as ships stopped coming to Fiji, his job went with that, making him look for other means of income.

“The company started reducing the number of working days and then slowly i was laid off because there was no ships stopping by the port. I miss my work but sadly i have to think of my family at this time.”

For Timoci Moroca, a former construction worker, losing his job has seen his survival instincts kick in.



[Timoci Moroca – a former construction worker]

“I buy two dozens of pineapples from a vendor here and cut it up. Put it in a container and go around selling it to the public. $2 for a slice. I am still grateful that I am earning. It’s not much but it helps my family get through the day.”

During such difficult times – majority of these new vendors remain grateful that they are able to earn a living, adding that trying out new business ideas in the new normal.