Business

Lack of savings an issue says Minister

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 1, 2022 4:30 am
Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Reddy Speaking to Farmers in Wainikoro, Cakaudrove [Source: Fijian Government]

The lack of savings for Wainikoro farmers in Cakaudrove is worrying says Agriculture Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy.

Speaking to Farmers in Wainikoro, Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Reddy noted from discussions he has held with rural farmers that they don’t save and all the income that they generate from their farming activity is spent on consumption.

Dr. Reddy has been urging them to save in order to reduce their vulnerability.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Reddy has seen that their focus is not really on the market but on their own consumption.

He has also seen that their remoteness tends to be a disincentive for surplus creation, as they may not be able to sell all their produce.

He says they do create surplus but just enough to meet their village and customary obligations.

He says personal savings is the first port of call when there is any external shock, and immediately after a shock, households can utilize their savings to procure basic essentials while government support will arrive following full assessment.

Dr Reddy noted that he will continue to advocate for savings to these households as they have been advocating for them to become members of Fiji’s only pension fund.

