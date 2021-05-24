Lack of raw materials affect manufactures

The Textile, Clothing and Footwear Council President, Mike Towler says the supply of raw materials remains a challenge.

Towler says while manufacturing companies are already reporting increased activity, they are trying to overcome certain challenges.

He adds that those who have been able to stock up are operating well while others will continue to face shortages this year.

“Cost and both regularity of shipping. Our major trading partner is in Australia and there are no direct shipping services to Australia, all go via NZ and there is a big bottleneck in NZ for shipping both import and export so that’s the biggest challenge in shipping. “

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is working on assisting its members.