Labasa’s market day to offer unique products

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 9, 2020 4:30 pm
Labasa is gearing up for its first ever market day.

Organised by Footprint Events, Garden Market Day will be held next month at the Labasa Botanical Gardens.

Footprint Events Co-Director David Matavesi says the event is a platform for small businesses to sell their products.

“Encourage individuals who have unique products to sell to come out and register, book a space. Since this is a first ever for Labasa and we looking to make it a monthly event, we just want to inspire creativity and bring something new to Labasa.”

Matavesi says they continue to receive interests and there is still space available.

The Labasa Garden Market Day will be held on April 18.

