Labasa supermarkets implementing control measures

Supermarkets in Labasa have started implementing control measures on products they sell.

One of the supermarkets, RB Patel has notices placed over essential food items and a reminder for shoppers to purchase only a certain amount of items.

The notice states, to ensure that all goods are available to all homes, a limit of one or two quantities is applied to certain items.

It is also asking consumers to be considerate of others who also have to feed their families.

Items under controlled buying include cooking oil, sugar, rice, dhal, flour, toilet paper and mineral oil.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Satish Kumar says the control measures have been put in place as a deterrent for those who are bulk buying for nothing.

Kumar says placing control measures is a good thing as it ensures that there are enough supplies for everyone, including the elderly in society.

He adds, the control measures option was discussed during a meeting of all business owners in Labasa this week.

