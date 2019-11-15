Labasa market vendors raise concerns

The Labasa market vendors and farmers have raised concerns with the Municipal Council about their daily challenges.

Labasa Special Administrator, Doreen Robinson says security and the availability of space topped their complaints list.

Robinson says while the Council is doing all it can to assist the vendors, they are being asked to also take ownership.

“We can only do so much. They need to take some responsibility for their personal belongings. We are working with them.”

There is also a lack of space in the market as the number of vendors have increased following the pandemic.

“Most of the issues come from the fish market side of things. They are still getting used to their new surroundings. The long term vendors have an issue with fishermen who pop up and want to sell their catch as well.”

The Municipal council is working with relevant stakeholders to map out a plan to accommodate additional vendors and farmers in Labasa.