Labasa Farm Fresh normalizes its operations

Labasa Farm Fresh, one of the major exporter of agricultural produce in Vanua Levu has normalized its operations after experiencing a slowdown in the business due to COVID-19.

Owner Madhuwan Reddy says he had to cut hours of his employees to sustain the business and has now returned to normal.

Reddy adds their supply was also affected as farmers were afraid to travel due to the pandemic.

“I was only paying 6 hours and it was dependent on the amount of vegetables. Some farmers were not bringing vegetables as they were afraid to come to town but all my workers were working.”

Reddy currently employs more than 20 Fijians.

The Labasa Farm Fresh Limited specializes in packaging and is a wholesale company that buys jack fruit, duruka, bongo chilli and taro leaves from local farmers and then exports it to Australia.