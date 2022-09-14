Labasa Damodar Complex to fully open next year

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during his visit to the construction site for Damodar City Labasa

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday visited the construction site for Damodar City Labasa.

Briefing the Prime Minister, Damodar City Labasa’s Manager Projects for Development and Leasing, Cornelia Smith says they expect to complete phase one of the construction and have it open by December.

Phase one of the construction is the Damodar City shopping centre and already they have signed lease agreements for a variety of leading retail outlets to meet the greater demand in Vanua Levu.

Phase two of the construction is the cinema wing which is expected to be completed in eight months’ time.

The whole complex is expected to be fully open and operational by June, 2023.