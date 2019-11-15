Labasa cane farmers to receive payout tomorrow

3, 313 cane farmers in Labasa and Seaqaqa will tomorrow receive a payout from the Labasa Cane Producers Association, as relief assistance.

LCPA President Mohammed Rafiq says considering the current unusual and extreme conditions faced by the nation due to the COVID-19 situation, the assistance is provided to relieve financial difficulties for the farmers.

LCPA will be paying out a total of $646,030.62 to the farmers.

Article continues after advertisement

They will be receiving $1 per tonne of cane they supplied to the Labasa Mill during the 2019 season.

The payment will be facilitated by the Fiji Sugar Corporation without any deduction.

Waiqele Cane Farmer Tevita Uqeuqe says he is resorting to vegetable farming but it is not enough to sustain his household.

He adds, the assistance from LCPA is timely and will help farmers like him with cash on hand during difficult times like this.

Click here for more on COVID-19