Labasa businessman confident in Fiji’s economy

Businesses are being strategic with their aspirations during this pandemic.

Charan Jeath Singh Group recently officiated a ground-breaking ceremony for a multi-million dollar shopping mall investment in Nakasi this week.

Group Chair Charan Jeath Singh says he forged forward with a $16 million investment despite the uncertainty brought by the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“The thing that we have experienced in the last two years is that people still had to eat, and the supermarket is one particular business that hasn’t slowed down.”

Singh is also optimistic about the economy’s 11.3 percent growth forecast.

“Of course, if we were in some other industry, we would have given it a second thought. But having a supermarket, I think it’s a business that will operate regardless of COVID, hurricane cyclone, and anything. “

Fijian Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says Fiji’s vaccination status is one of our biggest advantages.

“This outbreak of Omicron will slow things down. We’re seeing that people are getting sick and infected. But to us, the good side of things is that our country is fully vaccinated.”

Fiji is forecast to experience unprecedented economic growth this year, as reflected in the World Bank’s projection.